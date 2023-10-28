CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $322.09, but opened at $302.21. CACI International shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 22,476 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

