Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

