Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $83.98 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

