Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Director Matthew Paull Buys 3,500 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CP stock opened at C$96.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.23. The company has a market cap of C$89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$94.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.6653734 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on CP
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.