Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Director Matthew Paull Buys 3,500 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$96.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.23. The company has a market cap of C$89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$94.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.6653734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.13.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

