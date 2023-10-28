Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,591. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.