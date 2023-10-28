Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $831.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.