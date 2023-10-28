Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 50,000 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glatfelter Price Performance
Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLT
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glatfelter
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.