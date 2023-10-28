Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 50,000 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 878,276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

