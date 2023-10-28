Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Trading Up 0.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 21,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 42,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Specifically, Director Sanjeev Handa purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sanjeev Handa purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,293,915 shares of company stock worth $35,914,751.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

