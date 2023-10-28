Centerspace (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $47.82 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $714.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 20.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

