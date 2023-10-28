Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.04, but opened at $62.19. Century Communities shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 71,605 shares.

The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.