Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,807,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 72,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

