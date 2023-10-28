Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,807,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 72,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
