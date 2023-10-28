Citigroup Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

