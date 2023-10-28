CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Timothy Francis Mccourt Sells 1,043 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CME Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

