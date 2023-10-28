Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $103.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KOF opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

