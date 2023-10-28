Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

