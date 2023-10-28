Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

