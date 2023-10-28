Compass Point Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $116.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

