ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,376 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Hovde Group started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.