Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,115 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 10,664 put options.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XLY opened at $149.59 on Friday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

