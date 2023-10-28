Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $20.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,978,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,978,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,669 shares of company stock worth $25,431,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

