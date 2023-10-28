Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Will Whitehorn Acquires 1,600 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($30,576.99).

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($19.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,501.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,436.74. Craneware plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,060 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($27.56). The company has a market cap of £569.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7,318.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Craneware Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,727.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.18) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Further Reading

