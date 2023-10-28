Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $824.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

