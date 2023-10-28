Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

