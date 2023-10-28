Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 114 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock worth $118,580,267. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.