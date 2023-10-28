Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

