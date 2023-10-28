Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

