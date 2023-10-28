Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -421.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

