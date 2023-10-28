Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 120,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $248,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

