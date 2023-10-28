Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $346,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

