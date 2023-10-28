Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.67 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

