Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $403,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125,074 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.