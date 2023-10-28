Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.21. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.