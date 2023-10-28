Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.17 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

