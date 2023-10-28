Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

V.F. Stock Down 5.2 %

V.F. stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.