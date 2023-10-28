Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Sasol by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sasol by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sasol by 2,140.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL opened at $13.11 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Sasol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5321 per share. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

