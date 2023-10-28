Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 569 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,850,000,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.4 %

THG opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

