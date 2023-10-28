Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

PB stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

