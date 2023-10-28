Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 722 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NJR opened at $40.66 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NJR

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.