Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

