Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

