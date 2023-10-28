Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

