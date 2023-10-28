Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CCK opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. Crown has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.