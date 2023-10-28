CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $10.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $345.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.32. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CS Disco by 60.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

