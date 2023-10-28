Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

