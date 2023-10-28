CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.68. CVB Financial shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 91,352 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

