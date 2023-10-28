Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $290.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher stock opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

