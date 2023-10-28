Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $650.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.36.

DECK stock opened at $576.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.81 and its 200-day moving average is $511.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $585.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

