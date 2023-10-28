Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

