Desjardins Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$270.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$264.38.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$232.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$242.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$190.00 and a 12-month high of C$256.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.88 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4175464 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile



Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

