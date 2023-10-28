Desjardins Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.47. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2555556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

